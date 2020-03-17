Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

