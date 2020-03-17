GeoCoin Price Hits $0.0956 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00001819 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $304,077.01 and $218.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00640942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00109647 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008061 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010158 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

