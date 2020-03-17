Geoffrey W. Dr Guy Sells 600,000 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares in the company, valued at $41,248,684.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GWPH traded up $10.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.40. 1,228,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,114. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.30 and a beta of 2.12. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter worth $90,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,736,000 after buying an additional 467,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,828,000 after buying an additional 443,908 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,796,000 after buying an additional 240,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.