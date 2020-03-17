Gexan Price Reaches $0.0162 on Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $42,378.11 and $2,745.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gexan alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded up 361% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00662593 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00851009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00033010 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00180289 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007713 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00108689 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.