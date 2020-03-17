GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,450 at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,839.20 ($24.19).

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up GBX 100.40 ($1.32) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,501.80 ($19.76). The company had a trading volume of 21,390,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,644.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,711.78.

In other news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Insiders have purchased 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,306 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

