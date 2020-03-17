Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Market Cap Tops $196,781.53

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $196,781.53 and approximately $845.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00020640 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006176 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,979,164 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

