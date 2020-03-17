GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Cap of $67,171.62

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 47.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $67,171.62 and approximately $782.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 41.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.02179576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.13 or 0.03423847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00640609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00679086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00085894 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00026359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00475807 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018552 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.