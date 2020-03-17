Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

GL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

Shares of GL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.88. 55,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

