Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.10% of Glu Mobile worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 948,214 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,324,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after buying an additional 183,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 4,811.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 907,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.90 million, a P/E ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $2,606,333.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

