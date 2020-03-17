GNC (NYSE:GNC) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

GNC (NYSE:GNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $0.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of GNC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,577,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,676. GNC has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNC. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GNC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Marble Ridge Capital LP purchased a new stake in GNC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GNC by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,597,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 376,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GNC by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 327,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 253,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GNC by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 98,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

