GoByte Price Hits $0.0237 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. GoByte has a total market cap of $168,753.78 and approximately $7,405.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000091 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,131,961 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

