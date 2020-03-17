Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Short Interest Update

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,465 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.21.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.