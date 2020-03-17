GoldBlocks (GB) Trading Down 67.5% This Week

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded down 54% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bleutrade, YoBit and CoinExchange. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $10,673.87 and approximately $15.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded down 67.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00854947 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000140 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000802 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

