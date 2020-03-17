Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fearnley Fonds cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Danske raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of GOGL opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $424.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $244.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,070,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after buying an additional 634,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,111,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 1,827,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 857,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,751.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 767,158 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

