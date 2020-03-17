Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) to Neutral

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EEX. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

EEX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. 455,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,389. Emerald Expositions Events has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $274.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.