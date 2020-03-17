Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,909,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,985. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.71.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

