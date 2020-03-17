Goldman Sachs Group Increases Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,359.44 ($83.65).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RB stock traded up GBX 429 ($5.64) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,729 ($75.36). The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,106.39. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion and a PE ratio of -11.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.