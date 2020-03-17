Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 122

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 122 ($1.60) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.31% from the stock’s current price.

ITV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.25 ($1.94).

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 63.98 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.81.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

