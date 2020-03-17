Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.18.

Shares of GS traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.00. 508,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,985. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

