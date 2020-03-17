Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “SEK 187” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 187 price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOLV.B. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a SEK 148 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 160.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of SEK 157.95 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 149.20. Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

