Goldman Sachs Group Trims Hunting (LON:HTG) Target Price to GBX 160

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 398 ($5.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hunting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 410.50 ($5.40).

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.91 million and a PE ratio of 8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 384.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.69. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 150.90 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 657 ($8.64).

In other news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £12,160 ($15,995.79). Also, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 58,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £183,774.78 ($241,745.30).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

