Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Petrofac (LON:PFC) to Buy

Petrofac (LON:PFC) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 316 ($4.16) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 433 ($5.70). Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PFC. Oddo Securities lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 480.71 ($6.32).

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $633.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 378.51. Petrofac has a 52 week low of GBX 190.55 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 530 ($6.97).

In other Petrofac news, insider George J. Pierson bought 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.80 ($6,582.22).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

