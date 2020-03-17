Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) to Buy

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 296,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,399. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

About RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.