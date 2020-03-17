GoldMint Achieves Market Cap of $129,820.95 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $129,820.95 and $169.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00001307 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.02274653 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 364.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00193535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00033892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

