Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GDP opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 million.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

