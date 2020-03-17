Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 55,000 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 275.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.27. The stock had a trading volume of 365,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. 3M Co has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

