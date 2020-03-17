Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 15,000 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.6% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2,552.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.35.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $126.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,144,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,048,941. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $154.81 and a 1-year high of $398.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

