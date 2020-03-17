Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) PT Lowered to $20.00

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Granite Construction stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Granite Construction has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $594.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $4,150,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

