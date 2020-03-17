Gravity Market Capitalization Tops $70,898.08 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last week, Gravity has traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a total market cap of $70,898.08 and $18.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,315,819,153 coins and its circulating supply is 1,380,819,153 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gravity Coin Trading

Gravity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

