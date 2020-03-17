GravityCoin (GXX) Market Cap Tops $64,658.83

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 32.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $64,658.83 and approximately $2,953.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 403.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.02228137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00192507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,310 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

