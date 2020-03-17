Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 919 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Lendingtree worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lendingtree by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 89,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree stock opened at $253.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.68 and its 200 day moving average is $317.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.86. Lendingtree Inc has a one year low of $211.65 and a one year high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREE. BidaskClub lowered Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lendingtree from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.92.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

