Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Globus Medical by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Globus Medical stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

