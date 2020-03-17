Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of ProAssurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ProAssurance by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,016.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRA. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

