Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of 8X8 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 21.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.61.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

