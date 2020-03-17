Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.