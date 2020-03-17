Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 163,426 Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Retail Properties of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPAI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 181,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,237,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

