Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 26,565 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Sidoti lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $2,138,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $577,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

