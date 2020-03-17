Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 33,791 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Westamerica Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WABC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.26.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

