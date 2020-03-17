Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.