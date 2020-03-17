Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.22 Million in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of World Fuel Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

NYSE INT opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.