Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.24 Million in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,656,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 287,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 76,648 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,692,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares during the period.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

