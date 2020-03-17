Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.24 Million in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 126,665 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,243.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,562 shares of company stock valued at $867,493 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

