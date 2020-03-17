Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.28 Million in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEX. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEX opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

