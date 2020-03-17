Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.30 Million in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Walker & Dunlop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $52,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,652.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

