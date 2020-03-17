Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.31 Million in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $16,628,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,805 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 273,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 207,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zillow Group by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 169,116 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.35. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 46,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,451,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,492 shares of company stock valued at $23,050,789 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

