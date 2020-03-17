Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.42 Million in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of eHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHTH. TheStreet raised eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

