Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.74.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

