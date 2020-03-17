Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORM opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,651.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

