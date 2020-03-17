Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Great Western Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 183,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,253,000 after buying an additional 146,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,114,000 after buying an additional 142,102 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 465,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

