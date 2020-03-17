Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Insulet by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PODD. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

